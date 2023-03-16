 Skip navigation
Darius Slayton agrees to re-sign with Giants

  
Published March 16, 2023 01:02 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the reports surrounding the Giants acquiring Darren Waller from the Raiders for a third-round pick and analyze what impact the TE will have.

The Giants are bringing back one of their own.

Free agent receiver Darius Slayton has agreed to terms with New York on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Slayton got back to the form of his first two seasons in 2022. He caught 46 passes for 724 yards with a pair of touchdowns. That came after he caught just 26 passes for 339 yards with two TDs in 2021.

Slayton also had five receptions for 92 yards in New York’s two postseason games.

In 59 career games with 40 starts, Slayton has caught 170 passes for 2,554 yards with 15 touchdowns.