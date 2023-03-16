Darius Slayton agrees to re-sign with Giants

The Giants are bringing back one of their own.

Free agent receiver Darius Slayton has agreed to terms with New York on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Slayton got back to the form of his first two seasons in 2022. He caught 46 passes for 724 yards with a pair of touchdowns. That came after he caught just 26 passes for 339 yards with two TDs in 2021.

Slayton also had five receptions for 92 yards in New York’s two postseason games.

In 59 career games with 40 starts, Slayton has caught 170 passes for 2,554 yards with 15 touchdowns.