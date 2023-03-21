 Skip navigation
Darius Slayton: It would’ve been crazy to leave the Giants just as we get the thing built

  
Published March 21, 2023 12:41 PM
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton re-signed with the Giants early in free agency, and he said there was no doubt in his mind that he wanted to be back.

It would’ve been kind of crazy to leave as soon as we get the thing built,” Slayton said, via Newsday.

After playing his first three years on bad Giants teams, Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards last season as they went to the playoffs, and he said he’s excited about where the team is headed.

“I think just some of the guys we’ve been able to sign, it’s just a testament to what we’ve been able to build here and what [offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and coach Brian Daboll] have been able to bring to us,” he said.

Slayton was particularly happy the Giants made a long-term commitment to quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I might’ve been happier for his deal than my own deal, honestly,” Slayton said. “Just because [I’ve seen] the way that people viewed him before and the way they view him now. Anybody who follows me on Twitter knows Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline. That’ll be that way probably until the day I die. So I’m extremely happy for him. And I’m just glad he was able to get his deal.”

Slayton expects to be catching passes from Jones for years to come.