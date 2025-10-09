Darnell Mooney will not practice Thursday

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney left the team’s Week 4 win over the Commanders with a hamstring injury and he’s not ready to get back on the field yet.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Thursday morning that Mooney will not take part in the team’s practice later in the day. Morris said the team will wait until they’re closer to Monday night’s game against the Bills before making a call on his status.

“Right now, Mooney is still day-to-day,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “We’ll see what that is. He’ll be out today. We’ll get a good feel for what it looks like moving forward.”

Mooney also missed the season opener and he has seven catches for 79 yards in three appearances.