Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Darnell Savage gives Packers their second return touchdown and a 14-3 lead

  
Published January 1, 2023 12:06 PM
December 29, 2022 12:33 PM
Florio and Simms expect points aplenty as the Vikings' high-powered offense face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but which team will emerge with a much-needed rivalry win?

The Packers and Vikings have combined for 27 yards, one first down and are 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. But they also have combined for 17 points.

The Vikings used a blocked punt for an opening field goal, and the Packers have had two return touchdowns.

Packers returner Keisean Nixon returned Greg Joseph’s kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the first quarter.

Now, Packers safety Darnell Savage has scored his first career touchdown.

The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-two from the Green Bay 37 after getting good field position on a stop of the Packers on fourth down. Kirk Cousins tried to hit T.J. Hockenson, and the ball bounced off his hands and into Savage’s.

Savage returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead.

Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was injured on the return. He is ruled out with a calf injury after being carted. Oli Udoh has replaced O’Neill.

The Vikings earlier lost center Austin Schlottmann, who was ruled out after being carted off with a left ankle injury. Chris Reed, the third-stringer, has replaced Schlottman, who was replacing starter center Garrett Bradbury (back) for a fourth consecutive game.