Darnell Savage “not nervous” about heading into free agency

The Packers had a pair of first-round picks in 2019 and edge rusher Rashan Gary earned a second contract with the team.

Safety Darnell Savage has not signed a new deal with the team and that means last Saturday’s loss to the 49ers may have been his final game as a member of the team. Savage couldn’t hold onto an interception early in that loss — he had better luck with a pick-six against the Cowboys the previous week — and his last couple of years with the Packers had their fair share of ups and downs.

Savage got benched for part of the 2022 season and he dealt with injuries that limited him to 10 games during the 2023 regular season. Savage admitted to frustrations this week, but said he doesn’t “think I’ll ever stop growing” as a player and that leaves him feeling confident as he heads toward free agency.

“I’m not nervous,” Savage said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “It’s been a great time. I love this place, love Green Bay, love all my teammates in here. It’s a great place. That ‘G’ stands for ‘greatness.’”

The Packers and Savage could work out a new deal before the start of the new league year, but Savage sounds like he may be moving on to another club to continue his career.