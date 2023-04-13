 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Darnell Washington, Tucker Kraft visited with Cowboys

  
Published April 13, 2023 12:17 PM
The Cowboys may be in the market for a tight end in the draft after Dalton Schultz’s departure as a free agent and they recently met with a couple of prospects at the position.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the team visited with Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft.

Washington won back-to-back national titles during his final two seasons at Georgia. He had 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the second championship in 2022.

Kraft is also coming off a national title after helping South Dakota State to a win at the FCS level. He had 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Jackrabbits.