Darnell Washington, Tucker Kraft visited with Cowboys

The Cowboys may be in the market for a tight end in the draft after Dalton Schultz’s departure as a free agent and they recently met with a couple of prospects at the position.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the team visited with Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft.

Washington won back-to-back national titles during his final two seasons at Georgia. He had 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the second championship in 2022.

Kraft is also coming off a national title after helping South Dakota State to a win at the FCS level. He had 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Jackrabbits.