DaRon Bland’s 22-yard INT return gives Dallas 16-0 lead

The Cowboys offense has one drive, eight plays, 72 yards and a field goal. Their special teams has scored a touchdown, and now their defense has scored a touchdown.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 16-0 with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter.

The offense hasn’t had a chance to get in any rhythm, because they haven’t had the ball. The Giants have had four possessions to one for Dallas.

The Giants faced a third-and-19 on their own 16 when Daniel Jones’ pass bounced off Saquon Barkley and popped into the waiting arms of DaRon Bland, who returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Only 5:41 earlier, Juanyeh Thomas blocked Graham Gano’s 45-yard field goal attempt and Noah Igbinoghene picked it up on the run and went 58 yards for a touchdown.

Rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey has missed an extra point and made a 21-yard field goal.