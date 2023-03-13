 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daron Payne on staying with Commanders: “We’re one little piece away from being good”

  
Published March 13, 2023 12:31 PM
nbc_pft_paynecontract_230313
March 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daron Payne's four-year contract with the Commanders, which creates more than $9.4 million in cap space, and question if Washington could be interested in Lamar Jackson.

The Commanders and defensive tackle Daron Payne worked out a four-year contract on Sunday that replaces his franchise tag. On Monday, he met with reporters to discuss the decision to stay put.

Among other things, Payne said he decided to remain in D.C. because “we’re one little piece away from being good ,” via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

It’s not clear what that one little piece is, but Payne’s deal -- done one day before the free-agency market opened -- gave the Commanders more than $9.4 million in extra cap space to go get it.

Today, they’ve agreed to terms former Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates and former Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. As of Wednesday, they can reach out directly to, say, franchise-tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But that wouldn’t be a little piece. That would be a gigantic one.