Daron Payne on staying with Commanders: “We’re one little piece away from being good”

The Commanders and defensive tackle Daron Payne worked out a four-year contract on Sunday that replaces his franchise tag. On Monday, he met with reporters to discuss the decision to stay put.

Among other things, Payne said he decided to remain in D.C. because “we’re one little piece away from being good ,” via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

It’s not clear what that one little piece is, but Payne’s deal -- done one day before the free-agency market opened -- gave the Commanders more than $9.4 million in extra cap space to go get it.

Today, they’ve agreed to terms former Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates and former Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. As of Wednesday, they can reach out directly to, say, franchise-tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But that wouldn’t be a little piece. That would be a gigantic one.