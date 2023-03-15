Darren Waller: I didn’t see trade coming

The start of the new league year led to a flurry of announcements from teams formalizing moves that were agreed to in the last few days, including the trade between the Giants and Raiders that brought tight end Darren Waller to the NFC East club.

Waller signed a three-year extension with the Raiders last September, so he wasn’t expecting to hear that he’d be changing teams even though he missed eight games with hamstring injuries last season. Waller told reporters on Wednesday that the move “caught me off guard.”

“I did not see this coming,” Waller said.

Waller also said that he’s healthy now and sees the pieces of a “high octane” offense in place with the Giants, who will be hoping Waller remains healthy and a major piece of that unit in 2023.