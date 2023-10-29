Darren Waller ruled out with hamstring injury

The Giants offense has not done much on Sunday and their bid to change that will unfold without tight end Darren Waller.

Waller has been ruled out for the rest of their game against the Jets with a hamstring injury. Waller was questionable due to the hamstring heading into the game. He had one catch for four yards before departing.

The Giants have picked up three first downs and 59 yards of offense so far on Sunday.

The Jets lead 7-3 thanks to a Breece Hall 50-yard touchdown catch. They have otherwise been as ineffective as the Giants and they lost center Connor McGovern to an injury in the second quarter. Defensive tackle Al Woods also went to the locker room with a calf injury.