Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor ruled out for Week 9, both may be placed on IR

Giants tight end Darren Waller told reporters on Wednesday that “it may take a little bit” for him to return from his hamstring injury.

That may be at least four weeks.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Brian Daboll said in his Thursday press conference that Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor have both been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Daboll also said Waller and Taylor are candidates to go on injured reserve.

Waller caught 36 passes for 384 yards with a touchdown so far this year. He was questionable for last week’s loss to the Jets before having to depart the contest.

Taylor is dealing with a ribs injury that sent him to the hospital. Waller and Taylor did not practice on Wednesday.

With Taylor out, Tommy DeVito will once again be the Giants’ backup in Week 9. He threw seven passes in last week’s loss and was also sacked twice.