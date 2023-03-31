 Skip navigation
Darrynton Evans is working out for Colts Friday

  
Published March 31, 2023 07:50 AM
nbc_pft_lamarcolts_230328
March 28, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how likely the Colts are to make a trade for Lamar Jackson, considering factors such as draft compensation, money and front office strategy.

The Colts are taking a look at a potential addition to their offensive backfield.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Darrynton Evans is working out for the team on Friday.

Evans was a Titans third-round pick in 2020 and he spent two years with the team before being waived ahead of the 2022 season. He was claimed off of waivers by the Bears and signed to their practice squad after being cut again in August.

Evans wound up playing six games for the Bears and running 14 times for 64 yards. Evans also played in six games over his first two NFL seasons and ran 16 times for 61 yards in those appearances.