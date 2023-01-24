 Skip navigation
Davante Adams court date for shoving photographer rescheduled

  
Published January 24, 2023 01:49 AM
The Raiders are reportedly evaluating the trade market for Derek Carr, and Carr came out and said that he's looking forward to a "new city and a new team," but Mike Florio and Peter King believe Las Vegas will be challenged to find a trade partner based on how the signal caller's contract is structured.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was due in court on Monday to move toward resolution of the assault charge he faces for shoving a photographer after an October loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City, but that’s on hold for a few months.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the court date has been rescheduled for June 26. Adams is charged with a Kansas City ordinance assault violation for shoving a photographer to the ground while leaving the field after an October 14 loss.

Adams faces a potential fine of $250 to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail or both as a result of the charge.

The NFL could also discipline Adams, although any league action is expected to wait until the legal process plays out.