Davante Adams isn’t bashful about his concerns regarding the Raiders

  
Published May 16, 2023 02:54 PM

Mirin Fader’s profile of Raiders receiver Davante Adams for TheRinger.com made waves primarily for his comments about thriving without Aaron Rodgers . But there’s plenty of other interesting stuff regarding Adams’s current situation in Las Vegas, given the team’s decision to release his close friend and college teammate, Derek Carr.

Consider this quote regarding the team’s approach to constructing its offense: “[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent. We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Awkward. And there’s more awkwardness.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” Adams said. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

The reality is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback. So how will the offense look?

“It all depends on the style of ball that we play,” Adams said. “If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it’s going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year.”

Adams said he continues to be committed to trying to win a Super Bowl.

“That’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek,” Adams said. “It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization.”

The real question is whether the change will come to fruition before or after his time with the team ends. He’s got two more seasons before his contract becomes a year-to-year proposition, with salary spiking to $35.6 million in 2025.