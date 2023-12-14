Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs listed as questionable for Raiders

The Raiders made an unwelcome addition to their injury report on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice because of an illness. Adams was not on the report at all on Monday or Tuesday, but the onset of the illness has led to him being listed as questionable to play against the Chargers on Thursday night.

Running back Josh Jacobs drew the same designation. He did not practice at all this week due to a quad injury.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and center Andre James (ankle) are the only Raiders players ruled out. Defensive tackle Adam Butler (ankle), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee), and defensive back Brandon Facyson (shin) are listed as questionable.