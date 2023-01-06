Davante Adams was “definitely impressed” with Jarrett Stidham’s toughness

When the 49ers defeated the Raiders in overtime last week, they didn’t record any sacks.

But they did officially register nine quarterback hits on Jarrett Stidham, who was making his first career start for Las Vegas.

Receiver Davante Adams — who told reporters that he still wants to be a Raider despite the team ostensibly moving on from his good friend Derek Carr — said this week that he was impressed with how Stidham handled that kind of pressure.

“You gotta be a pretty tough guy to sit in there and take a hit like that ,” Adams said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Just to make sure you give it everything you got as far as exhausting all your options.

“I gotta lot of respect for the way he sees the game in that aspect because you saw that in preseason and you never know if it’s going to pan out like that when it’s real-life bullets when the season starts, but to see that, I was definitely impressed to know that he has that in his bag and that he’s tough enough to hold on there and make any play work.”

Adams also noted that he appreciated how Stidham was able to extend plays with his legs to create some things off-schedule.

Stidham finished his starting debut 23-of-34 passing for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Adams caught seven of those passes for 153 yards with two TDs. Stidham also rushed for 34 yards.

We’ll see if Stidham can continue to make an argument that he should be competing for a starting job on someone’s roster in 2023 when he starts Saturday’s season finale against the Chiefs.