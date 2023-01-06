 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams was “definitely impressed” with Jarrett Stidham’s toughness

  
Published January 6, 2023 06:32 AM
nbc_csu_chiefsatraiders_230105
January 5, 2023 11:56 AM
The Chiefs have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win against the Raiders if Bills-Bengals is declared a no contest. Chris Simms and Mike Florio have Kansas City getting the job done on the road in Las Vegas but in a tight affair.

When the 49ers defeated the Raiders in overtime last week, they didn’t record any sacks.

But they did officially register nine quarterback hits on Jarrett Stidham, who was making his first career start for Las Vegas.

Receiver Davante Adams — who told reporters that he still wants to be a Raider despite the team ostensibly moving on from his good friend Derek Carr — said this week that he was impressed with how Stidham handled that kind of pressure.

“You gotta be a pretty tough guy to sit in there and take a hit like that ,” Adams said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Just to make sure you give it everything you got as far as exhausting all your options.

“I gotta lot of respect for the way he sees the game in that aspect because you saw that in preseason and you never know if it’s going to pan out like that when it’s real-life bullets when the season starts, but to see that, I was definitely impressed to know that he has that in his bag and that he’s tough enough to hold on there and make any play work.”

Adams also noted that he appreciated how Stidham was able to extend plays with his legs to create some things off-schedule.

Stidham finished his starting debut 23-of-34 passing for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Adams caught seven of those passes for 153 yards with two TDs. Stidham also rushed for 34 yards.

We’ll see if Stidham can continue to make an argument that he should be competing for a starting job on someone’s roster in 2023 when he starts Saturday’s season finale against the Chiefs.