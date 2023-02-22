 Skip navigation
Top News

Dave Canales wants Kyle Trask to “just be a point guard” at quarterback

  
Published February 22, 2023 09:00 AM
February 17, 2023 08:48 AM
Dave Canales will take over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after serving on Peter Carroll's staff as QB coach in Seattle, and he'll have his hands full from the jump given the lack of QBs on Tampa Bay's roster.

The offseason is just getting going, so we don’t know who will be starting at quarterback for the Buccaneers come the fall but we do know that there’s only one option on the roster right now.

2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask is that quarterback and that left new offensive coordinator Dave Canales without anyone else to talk about at the position during an introductory press conference on Wednesday. Canales said he liked Trask coming out of Florida and recalled watching him get the ball to players like Dameon Pierce, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney while discussing the kind of role that he wants to see Trask play in the forthcoming Bucs offense.
“He was able to distribute and the thing we’re going to help Kyle continue to build on here is just be a point guard ,” Canales said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “Point guards don’t have to be the ones that score all the points, you just distribute. Play on time, get the ball out of your hands, life’s better that way. You’ve got these bears chasing you, get rid of the ham and that’s the football. Just teaching him those principles, allowing him to be a distributor.”

Canales comes to Tampa after serving as the Seahawks quarterbacks coach and last season saw Geno Smith take Seattle to the playoffs by completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and getting the ball to guys like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Ken Walker. Time will tell if Trask gets the opportunity that Smith got, but it sounds like Canales believes a similar approach could work for his new team.