Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dave Ziegler: The reality is we’re not going to solve every problem, fill every hole in one offseason

  
Published April 3, 2023 06:24 AM
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230320
March 20, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how challenging it’ll be for Jimmy Garoppolo to unlearn the Kyle Shanahan offense and relearn the Josh McDaniels offense and how the QB aims to earn role with Raiders.

The Raiders are building.

Owner Mark Davis has preached patience , as his team goes into its second year with Dave Ziegler as General Manager and Josh McDaniels as head coach.

And that process means that while Las Vegas could be competitive in 2023, the club doesn’t anticipate being the best version of itself just yet — particularly on defense.

“The reality is we’re not going to solve every problem and fill every hole in our team in one offseason here or one free-agency period here,” Ziegler told Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com at last week’s league meeting. “That’s not realistic . And it’s not going to happen in one draft, either.

“I’m talking about getting the team exactly where we want it and exactly how we want it to look from the fourth guard to the starting guard to the fourth defensive tackle to the starting defensive tackle. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done there that’s going to happen over the course of years. That’s the reality of where we’re at in continuing to add to the team.”

The Raiders do have 12 picks in the upcoming draft. But relying on young players can take you only so far when they’re just entering the league.

Las Vegas finished No. 26 in points allowed and No. 28 in yards allowed last season. While the club does have a star edge rusher in Maxx Crosby, the players around him need to be more productive and effective for the Raiders to make a jump in the defensive rankings in the coming season.