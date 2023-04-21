 Skip navigation
Dave Ziegler: You have to keep an open mind at position as valuable as QB

  
Published April 21, 2023 12:26 PM
During a Friday press conference, Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said that he hopes to add “someone who’s gonna have an impact” with the seventh overall pick in the draft next week, but that impact may not need to be immediate.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their quarterback earlier this year, but the Raiders spent time with top quarterback prospects during the pre-draft process and Ziegler said he isn’t ruling out using the pick on a quarterback.
“Not necessarily. Any time you can find a young player at that position that’s gonna have an impact on your team, you have to keep an open mind to that,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler said “it goes back to the value of the position” when asked about using the pick on a player who would likely be starting his career as a backup, although the teams picking ahead of the Raiders will have something to say about whether Ziegler has any choice to make about a quarterback when Vegas is on the clock on Thursday.