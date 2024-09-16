David Andrews, Ja’Whaun Bentley would not have practiced Monday

The Patriots would have been short on offensive linemen if they practiced on Monday.

The team said that center David Andrews (hip), left tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), and guard Sidy Sow (ankle) would have all missed practice. Sow did not play in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Seahawks, but Andrews and Lowe both started the game. Andrews played every snap and Lowe missed three snaps, but it’s a quick turnaround to face the Jets on Thursday night.

Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Oshane Ximines (knee) also would have missed practice after being injured against Seattle.

The Patriots listed linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist), safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), right guard Layden Robinson (shoulder), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) as limited participants.