Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
David Blough to start for Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins won’t play

  
Published January 4, 2023 09:45 AM
nbc_pft_nfchcgmmarket_230104
January 4, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through every team in the NFC to determine the probability of each one seeking out a new head coach or GM for next season.

David Blough will be the final starting quarterback for the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Wednesday that David Blough will get the start against the 49ers in Week 18. Blough became the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

Blough was 24-of-40 for 220 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Kyler Murray was the initial starter, but tore his ACL and recently had surgery that will kick off his rehab process. Colt McCoy was the initial replacement, but got knocked out with a concussion and Kingsbury said on Wednesday that the team needs him healthy for next year because of Murray’s situation. Trace McSorley started one game before the Cardinals turned to Blough.

Blough will not have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup with him. Kingsbury said Hopkins will not play due to a knee injury. Hopkins, who served a six-game suspension to open the season, ends the year with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.