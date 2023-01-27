David Long: Of course I’d love to stay in Tennessee, but that’s not my decision

The Titans made linebacker David Long Jr. a sixth-round choice in 2019. In his four seasons, he made 230 tackles, four interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Long now is headed toward free agency this spring.

“Of course I’d love to stay here ,” Long said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think I have done my part as far as any time I’m on the field, that’s what I can control – I think I did my part. Anything other than that I am going to leave it up to God and my agent and stuff like that.

“But that’s not my decision. I feel like I took care of business on the field, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Long has missed 12 games the past two seasons because of hamstring injuries. He sat out the final five of this season.

“I play at a certain level, and for me to play at that level, I have to be a certain way physically and I just wasn’t,” Long said of ending the year on injured reserve. “It was very tough. You put the work in all offseason, hopefully to end the season healthy. But the ball didn’t roll my way this year. I feel like the time I was on the field I gave it my all so I can’t really be mad.”