David Montgomery: Bears’ losing “sucked the fun out of the game for me”

  
Published May 24, 2023 12:40 AM

After four seasons with the Bears, running back David Montgomery signed with the Lions this offseason. And he thinks he’s going to win a whole lot more in Detroit than he did in Chicago.

Montgomery said in a video posted by the Lions that playing for the Bears last year, when they went 3-14 and had the worst record in the NFL, was an unpleasant experience because he’s a competitor who wants to win.

“That’s all I was used to,” Montgomery said of the Bears’ losing, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Montgomery talked about Detroit’s potential to win as one of the reasons he signed there. That hasn’t often been said about the Lions, but after they went 8-2 in their last 10 games last season, they have a lot of optimism for this season. And Montgomery is glad to be a part of it.