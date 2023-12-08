Dawson Knox listed as questionable, has “good chance” of playing

Tight end Dawson Knox could be back in the Bills lineup this Sunday.

Knox has missed the last five games with a wrist injury, but he was a full participant in practice all three days this week. The Bills listed him as questionable on their final injury report ahead of their trip to Kansas City.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Friday press conference that Knox has “a good chance” of being activated from injured reserve ahead of the game.

Everyone on the Bills active roster was a full participant in practice Friday. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is the only other player with a questionable designation.