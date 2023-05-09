 Skip navigation
Dawson Knox: Teaming me with Dalton Kincaid will “open up a lot of doors” for Bills offense

  
Published May 9, 2023 04:39 AM
The Bills traded up in the first round to take Dalton Kincaid last month and making that kind of move can make other players at the same position feel a bit nervous about their status.

That’s not the case for Buffalo’s top returning tight end, however. Dawson Knox called himself “super excited” about Kincaid joining the team and said he envisions the two players creating matchups that have the offense “drooling before the ball is even snapped” this season.
“’12’ personnel is going to open up a lot of doors for the offense. . . . We want them in nickel if we want to run and if we bring in two tight ends, sometimes they will have to bring in a base linebacker,” Knox said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “That will start to expose some mismatches. It’s going to be really fun.”

The Bills struggled to find consistent production in the passing game beyond Stefon Diggs last season. If Knox is correct about the kind of impact Kincaid can have this season, that should be less of an issue in Buffalo.