Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dean Pees announces his retirement

  
Published January 9, 2023 07:30 AM
Longtime NFL assistant Dean Pees has announced his retirement.

This is actually Pees’ third retirement, but this time it comes after Pees spent two seasons as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator under head coach Arthur Smith.

Pees had previously worked with Smith on the Titans’ staff from 2018-2019.

“You appreciate all the work and the sacrifice,” Smith said of Pees, via Tori McElhaney of the Falcons’ website. “We all get paid to do this and we’re lucky as hell, but there are sacrifices you have to make. Dean’s a guy who has coached at every level and had success. He has impacted a lot of lives and he has impacted the game .”

Pees, 73, also served as the Ravens defensive coordinator from 2012-2017 and the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2006-2009. Before making his way to the NFL in 2004 as New England’s linebackers coach, Pees served in a variety of roles at the college level, including being the head coach at Kent State from 1998-2003.

The Falcons will now need a new defensive coordinator for their 2023 staff.