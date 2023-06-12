 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Hopkins is in Tennessee for Titans meeting

  
Published June 12, 2023 04:31 AM
itXnbOqmSv4E
June 9, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack DeAndre Hopkins’ history with Bill O’Brien, given the report the WR will visit the Patriots next week, and discuss if he’d be a good fit in New England.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ meeting with the Titans is proceeding as scheduled.

Hopkins posted pictures from Nashville to his Instagram account on Sunday night, including a shot from a Tim McGraw concert at Nissan Stadium. If the wideout’s visit with the Titans progresses to a deal, he will be playing his home games in the same stadium this fall.

The Titans visit is the first for Hopkins since he was released by the Cardinals in late May. He is also set to meet with the Patriots later this week.

No other visits have been scheduled for Hopkins at this point, but there’s not much need for him to rush into a deal as the end of offseason programs this week means there won’t be a chance for him to practice with his next team until training camp gets underway this summer.