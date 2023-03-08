 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins: Right now I’m a Cardinal, preparing for whatever the future holds

  
Published March 8, 2023 08:40 AM
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won’t be a free agent when the new league year opens next week, but there will be eyes on a potential move to a new team all the same.

There’s been a lot of chatter about the Cardinals trading Hopkins and the team has not said anything to make that look like an unlikely development once teams are able to start making trades next week. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hopkins said that he and his representatives “don’t put anything out there ourselves” but that they are listening to everything that’s being talked about elsewhere.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks , but I take things day for day,” Hopkins said. “I don’t look forward for the future, I live in the present moment. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals is the team and roster that I’m on. I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds. I don’t really look forward to the future, I let you guys take care of that.”

Hopkins said recently that one of the places he’s been hearing his name is Dallas and noise about a move could increase significantly in the coming days.