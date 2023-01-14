 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel: Johnathan Abram leg twist “turned our team up a notch”

  
Published January 14, 2023 05:24 PM
nbc_nfl_brockpurdypresser_230114
January 14, 2023 08:45 PM
In his first-ever NFL playoff start, Brock Purdy explains how he stayed calm and used the pressure to his advantage in his playoffs debut.

The 49ers were trailing the Seahawks 17-16 in the third quarter when wide receiver Deebo Samuel picked up 21 yards on a pass from Brock Purdy.

After Samuel was tackled, Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram appeared to be twisting his ankle and a brief skirmish ensued before other players from both teams got involved. There was no penalty called on the play, but the 49ers were able to score a go-ahead touchdown on the drive and then scored 18 more points in a row to put the game out of reach.

Samuel said the action hurt and that he “was about to lose it,” but caught himself in order to avoid a penalty that would have hurt the team. He also said that he felt the play became a rallying point for the team.

“I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “You can see the definition of our team of IGYB — I’ve got your back. . . . At the end of the day, I felt like that turned our team up a notch, and as you can see, we just went out there, and made plays.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he felt “that pissed our team off” and running back Christian McCaffrey agreed that it “got everybody going” in what went from a close game to a comfortable 49ers win.