Deebo Samuel: Johnathan Abram leg twist “turned our team up a notch”

The 49ers were trailing the Seahawks 17-16 in the third quarter when wide receiver Deebo Samuel picked up 21 yards on a pass from Brock Purdy.

After Samuel was tackled, Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram appeared to be twisting his ankle and a brief skirmish ensued before other players from both teams got involved. There was no penalty called on the play, but the 49ers were able to score a go-ahead touchdown on the drive and then scored 18 more points in a row to put the game out of reach.

Samuel said the action hurt and that he “was about to lose it,” but caught himself in order to avoid a penalty that would have hurt the team. He also said that he felt the play became a rallying point for the team.

“I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “You can see the definition of our team of IGYB — I’ve got your back. . . . At the end of the day, I felt like that turned our team up a notch, and as you can see, we just went out there, and made plays.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he felt “that pissed our team off” and running back Christian McCaffrey agreed that it “got everybody going” in what went from a close game to a comfortable 49ers win.