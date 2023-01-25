 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel officially has limited practice

  
Published January 25, 2023 01:24 PM
nbc_pft_champprev_230125
January 25, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the spreads entering the NFC and AFC Championships to unpack why the Bengals and Eagles have the upper hand.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in his pre-practice briefing that receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) would not practice Wednesday. Samuel did, though.

The 49ers released their practice report, and it shows Samuel as a limited participant.

He played 63 of 66 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys.

It is the first time Samuel has popped up on the practice report since Week 18 when he was listed with ankle and knee injuries and had limited work on two of the three practice days. Samuel missed four games in the regular season.

The rest of the report was as expected: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) did not practice; defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were limited.