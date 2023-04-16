Defending USFL champions Birmingham start new season 1-0

The Birmingham Stallions, the only true home team for the inaugural season of USFL 2.0, started the second season with a decisive win.

The Stallions beat the Generals , 27-10, on Saturday.

Birmingham scored a touchdown on its first offensive play of the game, when quarterback Ja’Mar Smith connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to receiver Austin Watkins.

Smith was later replaced by Alex McGough, who led Birmingham in rushing with 52 yards on five attempts, including a 29-yard touchdown run . McGough, who completed seven of 11 passes, threw a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jace Sternberger just before halftime, breaking a 10-10 tie and putting the Stallions up for good.

A two-year Packers veteran who last played in the NFL in 2020, Sternberger caught five passes for 62 yards on the night.

Stallions receiver Marlon Williams, the team’s leading receiver in 2022, suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the game.