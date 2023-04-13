DeForest Buckner: As you get older, rebuild’s not a word you want to hear

The Colts have a new head coach, the general consensus is that they’re likely to draft a quarterback early in the first round and they traded veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys, so the notion that this is a rebuilding year for the franchise is not all that tough a pill to swallow for most people.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would be one notable exception. Buckner is heading into his eighth NFL season and he said this week that he doesn’t want to spend much of his remaining career with a team that’s building toward a future without him.

“I hate that word ,” Buckner said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “My rookie year in San Francisco, we went 2-14, the coach got fired, we brought in Kyle [Shanahan] and the majority of the roster was gone. Brought in new guys, and it took a couple of years. . . . We were building a team, a culture and all of that, but I was a young player, so I was able to grind through those tough years. . . . As you get older, rebuild’s definitely not a word you want to hear.”

Buckner does not want to be traded and a deal is unlikely now that the Colts have restructured his contract to push more of his cap hit into future seasons, but his comments suggest that view could change if it looks like the Colts’ path back to success will be an extended one.