Deion Sanders will have surgery today, return to Colorado practice tomorrow

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who said after Saturday’s game that he was in pain and suffering from more blood clots in his foot, said today that he will have surgery but will not miss any time coaching.

Sanders told reporters that he’s set for a four-hour surgery but is confident that he’ll be back to work immediately afterward.

“I’m having a procedure today. Prayerfully I’ll be right back tomorrow because I don’t miss practice, I don’t plan on doing such. But it is what it is, we found what we found, we knew what it was,” Sanders said.

Sanders was in good spirits, joking that he has never gotten high in his life but was looking forward to feeling like Snoop Dogg under anesthesia.

“I’m gonna be all right,” Sanders said. “Thank you and God bless you.”