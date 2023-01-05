 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMaurice Smith: Tough week for NFL players, extremely proud of medical staff

  
Published January 5, 2023 11:15 AM

NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said today that the players’ union is pleased with the care Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received since going into cardia arrest on the field on Monday night, and emphasized the importance of prioritizing player safety.

“This has been a tough week and it’s been a long week,” Smith said. “It’s been hard to watch the game on Monday night, hard to think about what the family is going through. Our prayers and all of our thoughts have been with him and his family along with the brotherhood of all the NFL players.”

Smith said Hamlin has received excellent care, as all NFL players always should.

“I’m extremely proud of the entire medical staff, both at the game and in Cincinnati, at the hospital that has been taking care of him,” Smith said. “This is why we as a union advocate so much in the health and safety space. . . . We know the risk that goes into this game. We know that it’s a dangerous game. People can get hurt.”

Smith said players have been united in their concern for Hamlin.

“I’m extremely proud of our player leadership. I’m extremely proud of our executive committee,” Smith said. “The leaders in those locker rooms, the leaders that we have around the country, have done a tremendous job of not only responding to things that happened on the field but absorbing everything that we’ve been dealing with.”

Smith said he hopes that this will serve as a reminder of the kind of men that professional football players are.

“We know that this is a tremendous game,” he said. “But as we try to remind everyone, this is a business that is operated by humans, breathing humans. And they’re people’s sons, their husbands, their fathers. And that’s where we have always tried to keep our focus.”