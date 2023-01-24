 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
DeMeco Ryans can have second interviews with Texans, Broncos next week

  
Published January 24, 2023 12:25 PM
49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a popular candidate for the head coaching openings this hiring cycle.

But with his team still in the postseason, Ryans has conducted only two interviews thus far. He has had initial interviews with the Texans and Broncos, postponing interviews with the Colts and Cardinals.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports that the Panthers also requested an interview with Ryans, but the sides were unable to work out logistics for an interview during the open window.

As it stands now, per NFL rules, Ryans can have second interviews with the Texans and Broncos next week regardless whether the 49ers win or lose the NFC Championship Game. But for coaches whose team makes the Super Bowl, only second interviews can take place next week, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

The Panthers, Colts and Cardinals can’t talk to Ryans until the day after the Super Bowl if the 49ers beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

No head coach interviews can take place this week with any assistant coach on any of the four teams in the conference championship games.