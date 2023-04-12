 Skip navigation
DeMeco Ryans: Case Keenum will be that coach on the field for us

  
Published April 12, 2023 06:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the pressure that comes with being such a high NFL draft pick and how DeMeco Ryans is wise to proactively try to mitigate that stress.

The Texans are expected to use their No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft on a quarterback.

Once they do, head coach DeMeco Ryans has said he’ll do what he can to not put so much pressure on that player. And he noted that whoever starts the season at quarterback will be the best choice for the team.

To that end, the Texans brought back a familiar face this offseason in Case Keenum. The former undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston began his career with the organization back in 2012 and started 10 games for the club from 2013-2014.

Keenum has since bounced around plenty, spending last year with Buffalo. But he’ll now provide a key veteran presence in the QBs room.

Ryans said he feels like the quarterback is a “true professional.”

“He’s going to be that coach on the field for us,” Ryans said in his Tuesday press conference. “Case has a ton of experience. He’s been in a lot of different schemes, has a depth of knowledge. I feel like as a player, sometimes another player in that room can say things in a different light that may hit you a little different than coaches can.

“With Case and all the experience he has, just see him as a guy that can come in and help the younger guys in the room.”

Keenum has a career 62.3 percent completion rate, throwing for 14,884 yards with 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. Keenum has also been in a situation with a team that uses a high pick on a quarterback, as he was with the Ramas in 2016 when the club traded up to draft Jared Goff at No. 1 overall. He started the first nine games of that season before Goff took over as QB1.