DeMeco Ryans completes second interview with Texans

  
Published January 31, 2023 08:24 AM
January 31, 2023 08:57 AM
With DeMeco Ryans reportedly telling the Broncos he’s not interested in their head coaching job, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack why the Texans make so much sense.

The Texans have completed their second interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

“We have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position,” the Texans said in a statement Tuesday.

The Texans are expected to name Ryans as the sixth head coach in team history sometime this week.

He remains a fan favorite in Houston after six seasons and two Pro Bowls with the team as a player from 2006-11.

Ryans will provide stability to a franchise that has had four head coaches the past three seasons. They fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season with Romeo Crennel finishing as the interim coach before David Culley and Lovie Smith became one-and-done head coaches.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2019, the Texans are 11-38-1. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, having won their last game of the season to lose the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago.

Ryans oversaw the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense in yards and points in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly had Ryans as their top option, and their head coaching job remains open.