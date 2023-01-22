DeMeco Ryans had four interviews scheduled, but he canceled two of them

The NFL’s current process for filling head-coaching vacancies necessarily distracts coaches whose teams are still playing, consuming time and attention that otherwise would be devoted to the next playoff game. To his credit, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans recognized the issue, and took steps to minimize the distraction.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Ryans canceled two interviews that had been set for Saturday, in order to focus on Sunday’s playoff game.

Ryans interviewed with the Broncos and Texans. He canceled the interviews with the Cardinals and Colts.

In excluding Arizona and Indianapolis, Ryans may have considered both the likelihood of whether he’d get an offer, and whether he’d accept it.

Ryans played for the Texans, and he’s a sentimental favorite in Houston. He made a good impression on the Broncos; whether it was good enough to get Denver to depart from its apparent plan to hire a coach with head-coaching experience remains to be seen.