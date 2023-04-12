DeMeco Ryans: I don’t feel pressure because I’m surrounded by the right people

One of the messages that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sent during his first press conference since the team started its offseason program was that the team is not going to view the player they take with the second overall pick as “the savior ” for the team.

Ryans isn’t viewing himself that way either. The Texans have gone 11-38-1 over the last three seasons and Ryans is a link to brighter days for the franchise because of the time he spent playing linebacker in Houston, but he said on Tuesday that he’s not feeling pressured to turn things around by himself.

“No pressure for me at all,” Ryans said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “This is an outstanding organization, an outstanding job. I love the excitement being around the city, just everybody stopping. Fans are excited, they want to take pictures, autographs. It’s an exciting time. I don’t feel any pressure because I know I’m surrounding myself with the right people and I know we can get the job done. I know Houston is hungry for a winner.”

While Ryans is doing his best to manage expectations heading into his first season, any NFL head coach knows that the supporting cast will only carry so much of the responsibility for how the team performs on the field. The same is true of high-profile draft picks, especially if one is a quarterback who will be tied to Ryans’ hip throughout their time together in Houston.