DeMeco Ryans: Jimmie Ward can play anywhere, but we’ll play him at safety

There were multiple reasons why the Texans targeted Jimmie Ward in free agency last month.

One was Ward’s familiarity with new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans became an assistant with the 49ers in 2017 and Ward was a member of the defense for that entire run, so Ryans said Ward qualifies as someone who knows “exactly how I want things done, how our culture will be set” in his first season in Houston.

Ward also brings versatility to a defense because of his experience at multiple spots in the secondary, but Ryans has one spot in particular in mind for the veteran as he starts his run with the Texans.

“Of course, everyone knows Jimmie wants to play safety,” Ryans said, via the team’s website. “But in talking to Jimmie last year, I always told him, when you play the nickel position and you can play the safety position, it just opens up a lot more avenues for you, and that’s what it’s done for Jimmie. Jimmie has been very fun to work with because he’s jumped into that nickel role, and he thrived in the role, made probably more plays than he’s made playing safety, so Jimmie can play anywhere, but I’m going to play him at safety .”

The Texans picked cornerback Derek Stingley and safety Jalen Pitre early in last year’s draft and the hope will be that Ward’s addition helps make the back end a big strength for Ryans this year.