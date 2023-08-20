DeMeco Ryans “proud” of the progress C.J. Stroud made this week

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was better in Saturday’s game than he was in his first preseason outing and that was exactly what head coach DeMeco Ryans wanted to see from the rookie.

Stroud was 2-of-4 with an interception against the Patriots last week and he want 7-of-12 for 60 yards against the Dolphins on Saturday. He only led the team to three points while playing the entire first half, so it wasn’t a perfect outing for the second overall pick. It was enough for Ryans to say after the game that he saw growth from Stroud.

“I think overall just with the operation of the offense, I thought C.J. was more efficient,” Ryans said, via the team’s website. “He felt more comfortable, and I think just everyone around him played better, which allowed him to play better. So I’m proud of the progression that C.J. took this week. That’s what we want to see.”

Stroud said he feels “like I took a step” and he’ll try to take a few more before the Texans open the regular season in Baltimore on September 10.