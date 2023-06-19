DeMeco Ryans: Texans are in a really good spot

DeMeco Ryans wrapped up his first offseason program as the Texans head coach last week and he said he’s satisfied with the work that the team has put in to this point in the year.

Ryans said that players “are confident in what they’re doing” after learning the new schemes and terminology that have been installed by the coaching staff over the last couple of months. That leaves him feeling good about where the team is as they move toward the start of training camp next month.

“For right now and where we are, we’re in a really good spot ,” Ryans said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “We just ended on the field — like the way the guys are competing back and forth, offense, defense — both making plays, both challenging each other — iron sharpening iron. That’s exactly what I wanted.”

The Texans have gone 11-38-1 with four different head coaches over the last three seasons, so there’s a pretty big hole for Ryans to lead the team out of in the coming months. Finishing the job in one season may be too much to ask, but Ryans isn’t expected to be another one-and-done in Houston and establishing the foundation for better days would make for a successful first year on the job.