 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen: Everybody involved said Jon Gruden’s visit was beneficial for our team

  
Published May 30, 2023 11:24 AM

Last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen brought in former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to help work with the offensive coaches to build a system that best fits new quarterback Derek Carr.

Of course, Carr had Gruden as his offensive play caller from 2018-2021. The partnership ended when Gruden abruptly resigned after racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails he’d sent years before were made public.

On Tuesday, Allen was asked why he’d brought in Gruden last week to watch practice and discuss the offense.

“Look, I mean, No. 1, we’ve had several coaches come and visit. Obviously, Jon’s a guy that has a lot of experience with Derek and Derek has had his most success under Jon Gruden ,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “And so we felt like bringing him in, having a chance to sit down and visit with him as an offensive staff, with the quarterbacks and just getting some new thoughts and ideas of things we might be able to implement.

“I would say this ... offensively for a long time that I’ve been here, we’ve been pretty effective. So I don’t see us putting in a whole new offense or doing something dramatic. But if there’s a few ideas that we could take from that, we felt like that would be beneficial.”

The Saints have Pete Carmichael as their offensive coordinator — a title he’s held since 2009. But when Sean Payton was New Orleans’ head coach, he was the offensive play-caller.

Allen also did not seem concerned about potential backlash for having Gruden come in the building.

“No, look, you ask everybody that was involved and they thought it was really beneficial for our football team. And look, we’re going to look at any avenue that we can to try to improve,” Allen said. “So that was one area we thought, just bringing him in and having the opportunity to sit down and visit with him, would help us.”

New Orleans finished No. 19 in total yards and No. 22 in points scored last season. If the offense can substantially improve with Carr at the helm, the Saints should be a contender in the NFC South.