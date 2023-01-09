 Skip navigation
Dennis Allen expects to be back as Saints head coach in 2023

  
Published January 9, 2023 08:53 AM
January 9, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take Chargers coach Brandon Staley to task for inexplicably leaving Justin Herbert and other starters in a game that didn't mean anything to L.A.

Saints coach Dennis Allen says that as far as he knows, his job is safe.

Amid some talk that Allen could be one-and-done after going 7-10 in his first year on the job, Allen told reporters today that he is planning as if he will remain the Saints’ head coach for the 2023 season.

Allen said no one has specifically assured him that he will be back, and he acknowledged that the results on the field weren’t good enough. But he also said he and General Manager Mickey Loomis have already met to begin the planning for the upcoming season.

The Saints are in rough salary cap shape in 2023 and they don’t have a first-round draft pick, so it’s going to be hard for them to get better this offseason. But Allen wants to try, and it sounds like the Saints are going to give him the opportunity.