Dennis Allen on Derek Carr: We’ll let that process take place, but we like the player

  
Published March 2, 2023 05:33 AM
March 2, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through which free agent quarterbacks have the potential to be starters and assess which teams could look to them instead of the NFL draft.

The Saints are in the same spot that almost every team that loses a franchise quarterback is in: They continue to search for the heir apparent. New Orleans has started five different quarterbacks since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season.

Carr visited New Orleans before his release Feb. 14 and met with the Saints again in Indianapolis this week. General Manager Mickey Loomis said Carr is “going through his process and we’re going through our process.”

Dennis Allen was the head coach in Oakland when the Raiders drafted Carr in 2014, though the two were together for only four games before the team fired Allen.

“I think he’s highly competitive ; he’s highly intelligent; he’s got a great work ethic; he’s an outstanding leader,” Allen said, via Terrin Waack of nola.com. “Those are all the qualities that I like about him, and those are qualities that we like in the quarterback position. We’ll certainly let that process take place, but we like the player.”

Carr spent nine seasons with the Raiders, making four Pro Bowls, but he started only one playoff game, which came in 2021. He also has met with the Jets and Panthers this week in Indianapolis.