Dennis Allen on Derek Carr’s play the past month: He’s as healthy as he’s been

The Saints remain in playoff contention with three wins in their past four games. They still need help, but it’s a far better position than they were in a month ago.

That’s because Derek Carr is playing his best football of the season.

The quarterback has completed 92 of 126 passes for 853 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions the past four games. He has taken only five sacks and hasn’t fumbled.

“He’s probably as healthy as he’s been in a while, and so, you feel his accuracy in his passing. You feel more comfortable in the pocket,” coach Dennis Allen said Monday, via John DeShazier of the team website. “Obviously, I think the protection has improved, and that also leads to him being a little bit more comfortable in the pocket.

“There are still some times I think we need to do a little better job of being on the same page with everything. But for the most part we’ve been on the same page with what we’re seeing in the passing game.”

The biggest difference the past four games Carr has protected the football better the past four games.

In the first 12 games, Carr had 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, was sacked 24 times and fumbled six times. The Saints were plus-four in turnover margin Sunday in the victory over Tampa Bay.

“He’s done a good job of protecting the football for the most part, and that’s the No. 1 stat in football, is the turnover-takeaway ratio,” Allen said. “I think it was a big part of the win [Sunday]. That’s one of the things that we continue to preach, is make sure that we’re taking care of the ball offensively and when we’re in the return units and special teams, and being able to take the ball away when you’re on defense or in the coverage units on special teams.”