Dennis Allen on Jon Gruden: If he can provide some insight, we’ll utilize it

The Saints had former Buccaneers and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden come to their offseason program as a consultant this spring and he’s back with the team on Friday at training camp.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen noted Gruden’s experience with quarterback Derek Carr from the Raiders and said that “there’s probably some things we can glean from that” while adding that he “wouldn’t read too much into” Gruden’s presence this weekend.

“He’s gonna be here for the next couple of days, he’s really just observing,” Allen said, via Crissy Froyd of USAToday.com. “There’s not a role we have for him. He loves football, he loves being around it. He comes out here, he watches practices a little bit, if there’s things we can visit with him about, that he can provide some insight for us, we’ll utilize it.”

Gruden sued the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the release of emails that led to the Raiders firing him during the 2022 season. The case is currently on hold pending an appeal of whether it will be heard in court or arbitration.