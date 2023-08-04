 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen on Jon Gruden: If he can provide some insight, we’ll utilize it

  
Published August 4, 2023 03:22 PM

The Saints had former Buccaneers and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden come to their offseason program as a consultant this spring and he’s back with the team on Friday at training camp.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen noted Gruden’s experience with quarterback Derek Carr from the Raiders and said that “there’s probably some things we can glean from that” while adding that he “wouldn’t read too much into” Gruden’s presence this weekend.

“He’s gonna be here for the next couple of days, he’s really just observing,” Allen said, via Crissy Froyd of USAToday.com. “There’s not a role we have for him. He loves football, he loves being around it. He comes out here, he watches practices a little bit, if there’s things we can visit with him about, that he can provide some insight for us, we’ll utilize it.”

Gruden sued the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the release of emails that led to the Raiders firing him during the 2022 season. The case is currently on hold pending an appeal of whether it will be heard in court or arbitration.