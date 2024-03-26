Dennis Allen: We’re comfortable with timelines we have on Chase Young

After the Saints signed defensive end Chase Young to a one-year deal, word came that he needed neck surgery that is expected to sideline him into training camp.

Young, who had the surgery last week, is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season and head coach Dennis Allen said on Tuesday that the team is confident that Young will be 100 percent once he goes through the rehabilitation process.

“We knew that he was going to have this surgery,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “And I think the good thing for all of involved was, everybody that we talked to felt like, it’s not a matter of if he’s going to heal and be fine. It was just a matter of when. And so, I think we’re comfortable with the timelines that we have and yet, it’s a human body. It’s going to heal at its own rate. But I know he’s going to do everything he can to get himself back and get himself ready as quickly as possible.”

Allen said he’s excited by his feeling that Young is “still a young, developing player” after his first four NFL seasons and the Saints will be hoping to get him on the field at full speed later this year.