Denzel Mims “excited to show what I can do” with Lions

Wide receiver Denzel Mims didn’t make the splash that the Jets hoped for over his first three seasons, but he’s got another chance to find his place in the NFL with the Lions.

The Jets traded Mims to Detroit last week and the wideout said on Monday that the first person to call him after the deal was Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Mims said that the quarterback “got me ready for Day One” with his new team and called himself “blessed” to have a chance at a fresh start with a team that he thinks provides him with a good chance of success.

“I think I fit very well,” Mims said, via the team’s website. “I think JG’s got something good going here. Me coming here will also help him. Me being here is going to help me as well. I’m excited to show what I can do.”

The Lions didn’t have to give up much to acquire Mims and they’ll owe the Jets nothing if the wideout doesn’t end up make the cut to the 53-man roster at the end of the summer, so there was no reason for the team not to kick the tires on a player who could wind up benefitting from a change of scenery.