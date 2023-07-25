 Skip navigation
World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Denzel Mims “excited to show what I can do” with Lions

  
Published July 25, 2023 07:48 AM

Wide receiver Denzel Mims didn’t make the splash that the Jets hoped for over his first three seasons, but he’s got another chance to find his place in the NFL with the Lions.

The Jets traded Mims to Detroit last week and the wideout said on Monday that the first person to call him after the deal was Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Mims said that the quarterback “got me ready for Day One” with his new team and called himself “blessed” to have a chance at a fresh start with a team that he thinks provides him with a good chance of success.

“I think I fit very well,” Mims said, via the team’s website. “I think JG’s got something good going here. Me coming here will also help him. Me being here is going to help me as well. I’m excited to show what I can do.”

The Lions didn’t have to give up much to acquire Mims and they’ll owe the Jets nothing if the wideout doesn’t end up make the cut to the 53-man roster at the end of the summer, so there was no reason for the team not to kick the tires on a player who could wind up benefitting from a change of scenery.