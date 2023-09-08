Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol, Juan Thornhill questionable

The Browns will have cornerback Denzel Ward available to play the Bengals on Sunday.

Ward has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play. He was limited in Cleveland’s first two practices this week, but is now off the injury report.

The corner suffered his concussion during the Browns’ final preseason matchup against the Chiefs.

But safety Juan Thornhill is questionable after he was sidelined on Thursday and Friday with a calf injury. He was limited on Wednesday.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (illness), defensive end Alex Wright (knee), left guard Joel Bitonio (rest), receiver Amari Cooper (rest), and right tackle Jack Conklin (rest) are also off the injury report and are expected to play.